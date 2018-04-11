Ch Nisar to inaugurate Wah Hospital tomorrow

Rawalpindi

Former Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will inaugurate the newly established Wah General Hospital completing at the cost of Rs 1601 million on April 12 (tomorrow) ,said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Sohail Chaudhry here on Tuesday.

The CEO told APP that state- of- the- art health project, inaugurated in June 2014 by former Minister for Interior was ready for the residents of Taxila ,Wah and adjacent areas to provide best health facilities at their doorsteps.

He said, 100-bed hospital which would be increased to 500 beds had been constructed for which the provincial government had spent Rs 1325 million, adding Rs 276 million had been spent on purchasing equipment.

The CEO said, 201 staff including doctors, nurses would perform their duties while 11 departments including

Radiologist, pediatric, Orthopedic, Gynecology ,emergency , surgery would be available to provide best health facilities to the residents these areas.

He told that 9 Specialists,9 Medical officers,7 Women Medical officers,3 Dental surgeons and other Para- medical staff had been recruited to perform their duties.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah had generously provided 96 kanals land free of cost for the hospital.—APP