Ch Nisar says he has never and will never bow down

RAWALPINDI : Former interior minister and Independent candidate for NA 59-63 Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that everyone is playing their own game and no one is thinking about country.

Addressing a public meeting here in Chontra, he said that he stood with country and would ensure protection of the country’s integrity. He said that throughout his life he had never bowed down and would never bow down.

He said that he was doing politics for honour. He said PML-N ticket was no problem for him and it was on a distance of an application but he did not compromise. He said that Imran Khan was his friend and openly offered him to join PTI but he did not compromise on principles.

Chaudhry Nisar said that he had been in PML-N for last 34 years and sided and supported Nawaz Sharif in every difficult time. He said that it was he (Nisar) who started military operation in Karachi and now there is peace in Karachi. He said when blasphemous sketches were viral on social media, it was the duty and responsibility of ministry of Information Technology to stop it but it badly failed. He said he as interior minister took actions and gathered all the ambassadors of Islamic counties, contacted the admin of facebook and Google and took surety from them that no blasphemous sketches would be published. He said after that not a single incident has happened.

Chaudhry Nisar said that there was a time when 100 SIMs were issued to a single person, which were used for terrorism in the country. He said he ordered registration of the SIMs due to which terrorism reduced to a great extent.

He said the people of NA-59 are with them and defeat his opponents by casting vote in his favour on July 25. He said his political opponent in the constituency is a person with fake degrees as he is even not matriculate. He said that the fake degree holder is nowadays in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said that on July 25 the people of the area would teach him lesson.