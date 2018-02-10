Ch Nisar says cannot work under Maryam’s leadership

TAXILA: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Saturday reiterated that he cannot work under the leadership of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz due to which, he became silent on party matters.

Addressing a press conference in Taxila, Ch Nisar clarified that he can only work with seniors, adding he is not ‘political orphan’ to call his juniors as sir or madam. I was comfortable in working with Nawaz Sharif and his brother Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif but refused to continue under supervision of Maryam, he added.

Chaudhry Nisar said that he has never violated party’s code of conduct and that he wrote letter to Nawaz Sharif to resolve party’s issues through proper way.

“I wrote a letter to PML-N Chairman Nawaz Sharif stating that the party affairs should be resolved within the party,” Nisar said.

However, he dispelled a chance of making a forward bloc in the party. He said that he did not criticize Nawaz Sharif nor Maryam Nawaz. “I cannot play politics under the leadership of ‘children’,” he added.

The former interior minister went on to say that a person, who has never contested an election, can never become a politician. He added that the party will suffer if there is personal enmity between workers and leaders.

Nisar said that he plays politics for respect and will not remain silent if anyone makes fun of him.

Talking about Dawn Leaks case, the ex-interior minister said it has become necessary to seek explanation from the involved people. He asked that why former special assistant to prime minister on foreign affairs Tariq Fatemi made to resign when he was not mentioned in the Dawn Leaks. Will make report public if CIC meeting will not be summoned, he warned. “Dawnleaks issue is a serious issue, its not only about PMLN,” he said.

Without naming Pervaiz Rashid, the former information minister, he rejected the impression that he had any role in the removal of his former party colleague. He said the impression was wrong because if he had removed the information minister, a committee appointed by the prime minister could have reinstated him. “Why this person is issuing statement one and a half years after the controversy erupted,” he said. “A person can be anything, but a politician if he hasn’t won an election” he said.

He said Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi believe in not getting into fight with institutions, adding that commission’s decision was wrong as the members didn’t record his statement.

He also said that he can only decide about his role after the 2018 general elections. “The issue regarding personal attack on judges can be serious,” Nisar said.

On the occasion, he also discussed the internal rifts within the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and expressed concerns over the current situation in the city.

“MQM-P leadership should resolve the issues within the party,” he added.

Orignally published by NNI