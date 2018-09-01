Ch Nisar likely to leave for US: Sources

RAWALPINDI : Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan likely to leave for the United States and United Kingdom for medical checkup.

According to sources in the family, the disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will spend some time there. Chaudhry Nisar is practically inactive in politics these days, even he did not submit nomination papers for upcoming by-elections.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has not taken oath as an MPA in Punjab Assembly so far. The sources said that the former interior minister was dishearten over humiliating defeat in the general elections 2018. He could not win any NA seat in the elections.

Earlier on August 02, former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar decided to contest by-poll from the constituency, which would be vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ghlum Sarwar Khan.

According to details, Chaudry Nisar had decided to contest by elections from Rawalpindi, whereas Nisar visited different areas of his constituency and thanked people for their support.

Earlier, In general elections 2018, former interior minister, Chaudhry Nisar has been defeated by PTIs candidate, in major constituency of Rawalpindi NA-59.According to preliminary and unofficial results of NA-59 Rawalpindi, PTIs candidate Ghulam Sarwar has defeated Chaudhry Nisar on this seat.

Ghulam Sarwar of PTI succeeded with 89055 votes, while Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is following on the second position with 66369 votes.

