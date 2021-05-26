Ch Nisar allowed to take oath as MPA

The Punjab Assembly Secretariat has informed former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar that he has been allowed to take oath.

Chaudhry Nisar was unable to take oath yesterday due to the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

A statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat said that it has been checked with the courts, there is no restraining order against Chaudhry Nisar, however, petitions are pending in the courts.

The statement said that there is no legal impediment for Chaudhry Nisar to take oath. He can take oath and he has been informed in this regard.—INP