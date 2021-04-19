Ch Fawad assumes charge as Information Minister

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday assumed charge of his office.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid presented a briefing to the minister.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the new policy of promotions would help inculcate a culture of performance and accountability.

In a tweet, he said the performance evaluation of more than 1,300 civil servants had begun and those who had served for 20 years would be objectively assessed by an independent board.

He said the officers falling short of the set criteria would be retired from the public services.