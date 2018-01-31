CGN, private schools network sign MoU on ‘innovative teaching techniques’

Zubair Qureshi

Children’s Global Network Pakistan (CGN-P) signed here MOU with Private Schools Network Islamabad to develop a partnership for allocation of trainees in “Interactive Teaching Techniques.”

Under the MoU the Private Schools Network shall facilitate the trainees for their allocation to schools for one-month teaching practice and subsequent allocation at educational institutions as teachers.

The MoU was signed under CGN-P’s Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) Women Focused Employment Driven Training Programme.

CGN-P in partnership with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and with funding support of PSDF has launched Women Focused Employment Driven Training Program in Interactive Teaching Techniques for unemployed educated women of Rawalpindi. The program aims at skills development of one-hundred women to serve as teachers at educational institutions and earn a decent livelihood utilizing their skill set.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Mehnaz Aziz chief executive CGN-P stated that every woman has a story behind her success. Parents have this concept that girls should not study much. She stated that women for their empowerment have to work hard to get opportunities for themselves and opportunities do not wait for them like they do for men in our society.

She said we cannot move forward with an attitude and women have to struggle for it. What you leave behind is the thing that will matter eventually and one should never get discouraged. She highlighted that CGN-P training methodology will provides you with the skills set that enables you to create an enabling environment for the holistic development of children. She advised the training participants to retain whatever they have learnt. She reiterated that you would have to unleash your passion to become change agents and the society expects a lot from you.

Dr. Afzal Babur President PSN during his remarks said the CGN-P has been doing a great service in the education sector of Pakistan especially in early childhood education and women empowerment.