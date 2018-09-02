CGH to be provided medical equipment wroth Rs 450m

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued work order for supply of electro medical equipment worth Rs 450 million under Cantonment General Hospital (CGH) Rawalpindi up-gradation project while supply of certain items has also been started by the companies.

Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said that the CGH Rawalpindi is being made a state of the art hospital which would be fully functional 500 bed hospital by the end of September.

He said, latest machinery is being procured for the hospital to cater needs of the residents. A special team has been formed to check quality of electro medical equipment being supplied, he added.

He informed that it was a 80 bed hospital in the past and due to hectic efforts of former CEO, RCB, Dr. Saima Shah, its up-gradation project was started.

Qualified and experienced doctors have been appointed purely on merit and the hospital will soon serve as a teaching hospital of Raheel Sharif Medical and Dential College. CGH Rawalpindi has become number one hospital in cantonment hospitals of the country. It will be a gift for the Cantt residents from RCB, he added.

RCB is undertaking number of initiatives to improve health care delivery system in the cantt area.

All out efforts are being made to provide the quality emergency, diagnostics and therapeutic Health services to people of the area.Under the up-gradation project, the hospital is being made a modern hospital. In the last fiscal year, the RCB spent Rs160 million on the improvement of the structure, sewerage lines and elevators. Actually, over Rs 180 million were sectioned for the project but, it was completed at a cost of Rs 160 million, he added.

The RCB has prepared a plan to activate 14 departments in the hospital, including medicines, ear, nose and throat (ENT), eye, gynae, cardiology, emergency. Under the plan, the RCB would install electric incinerators in the hospital to dispose of medical waste.—APP

