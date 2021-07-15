CG discusses revival of Italian language classes with KU VC

Consul General of Consulate of Italy in Karachi Danilo Giurdanella recently visited University of Karachi and discussed collaboration of various Italian universities with the university and revival of Italian Language classes and Italian language centre at the campus with its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khaild Mahmood Iraqi

He informed KU VC that Italian Language had now become fourth largest language in the world and he would like to promote the Italian language among the students of KU as well as collaboration between universities of Italy and University of Karachi, said a news release.

Italian CG Danilo Giurdanella observed that nation’s future depended upon the investments being made by the governments in education sector particularly in higher education institutes.

KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that such collaboration would help in designing faculty exchange programs, student exchange programs, and the possibility of awarding joint degrees in various domains.

Dr Iraqi briefed the guest about collaboration of University of Karachi with different international varsities and informed Danilo Giurdanella that KU would like to avail such opportunities for betterment of its faculty and students from valued educational institutes around the world.