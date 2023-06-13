CfPcommemorating its 10th anniversary of leveraging technology

Pakistan was ranked 150 out of 193 countries in the UN’s E-Government Knowledge Base in 2022. Yet Code for Pakistan, a civic tech non-profit, has pioneered e-gov initiatives with both federal and provincial governments.

In 2014, CfP launched an innovative Fellowship Program that links young technologists with under-resourced government departments, bridging the technology gap between citizens and the government. This Fellowship Program has run seven high-impact cycles with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and one cycle with the federal government.

Code for Pakistan (CfP), a leading civic tech non-profit organization, is commemorating its 10th anniversary of leveraging technology to create a significant impact in Pakistan this year. With a focus on building a citizen-centered government, CfP’s mission is to leverage the potential of technology and people through its four core programs – Fellowships and Internships, Community Engagement, Digital Solutions and Services, and Civic Academy.

The organization aims to foster a participatory process of governance that benefits all by uniting the government and its citizens.

In 2021, in partnership with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and World Bank, CfP launched its first KP Women Civic Digital Internship Program as an online full- time, six-month program for women.

With more than 50 interns belonging to some of KP’s most remote, conservative areas, the program facilitates women that struggle to leave their homes in pursuit of careers by equipping them with both hard and soft skills to flourish within the technology sector.

CfP has also played a significant role in advising the KP government on Open Data and Open Government, working on the KP Open Data Portal and helping draft the policy framework. Thanks in large part to their efforts, KP is currently the only province with an Open Data Policy, with the federal government yet to follow suit.

