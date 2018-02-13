CFMP data to be used for comprehensive planning

Staff Reporter

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Omer Rasul Monday decided to utilise data of Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme (CFMP) being run by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for comprehensive planning purposes.

This was decided in a meeting of the experts of PITB under Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab.

A special cell comprising experts of PITB would also be established at Punjab Civil Secretariat under the direct supervision of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab decided in the meeting.

The additional chief secretary was told that 21.79 million citizens contacted Citizen Feedback Monitoring Programme on telephone for the services provided by the different departments of Punjab government. Disciplinary actions against 18,750 government employees were taken on the complaints and unsatisfactory services under Citizen Feedback Monitoring Program (CFMP).

It was told that 4,997 employees were served warning, inquires initiated against 2,540 and show cause notices issued to 1,250. As many as 137 employees were transferred, 106 were punished, 82 were terminated, 41 suspended and five were made OSD in the light of the complaints received through CFMP.

It was also told that CFMP was providing 27 types of services to different departments of the Punjab government and collecting feedback from identified citizens who utilize public services.

This feedback was analyzed to identify problem areas and help the officials take evidence based corrective measures. CFMP was providing services to police for Rescue 15, Dolphin Squad, FIRs, Character Certificate, Driving License and PRU Squad, Food Department for Bardana distribution & wheat procurement, LDA for building plans approval, transfer request and completion certificate, PDMA for flood relief and NWA IDPs, MDA for town planning, Estate & Land Management, Revenue Department for property registration, Fard, Intiqal, Land Record Management Information System (LRMIS) and Domicile, Health Department for emergency (DHQs, THQs & RHCs), Health Parchi (DHQs/THQs), Indoor Parchi, Outdoor Parchi and Emergency Parchi, Rescue 1122, Punjab WiFi and the Lahore High Court for Copy Branch & Urgent Cell.