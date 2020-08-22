Certificates of excellence performance award ceremony held

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Assistant Commissioner Hassan Abdal Adnan Anjum Raja arranged certificates of excellence performance award ceremony in the honour of the media person at his office.

On this occasion Shahzad Naqvi Chairman Press Club Hassan Abdal, Muhammad Jhangeer President Press Club HasanAbdal, Shakier Zaman General Secretary Press Club Hassan Abdal, local media representatives, Assistant Commissioners office staff, Chief Executive Officer Sajid Khan and social organisations heads were present in the ceremony.

On this occasion Assistant Commissioner said media is very important for promotion of govt policies and public awareness. My top priority is a beautiful and clean Hassan Abdal as per international level.