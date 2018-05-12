Certificates distributed among successful PSDF students at UET

Staff Reporter

Certificates were awarded to the successful students of Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) during a certificate distribution ceremony held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.

The PSDF in collaboration with Al-Khawarazmi Institute of Computer Science has been offering the professional training courses at UET Lahore in various fields such as Web Development, Graphic Designing, Solar and to name a few. Recently graduating students were conferred with the distinctions in form of certificates. A large amount of students along with faculty members attended the ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by delegations from various fields such as Jordan Fast (Crown Agents, UK), Abdul Waheed (General Manager, PTCL), Moosa Nadeem Siddique (Director Accounts, Huawei Technologies) and Ayesha Zaman Hammad (Entrepreneurship Center, PITB).

Vice Chancellor UET Lahore, Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid speaking on the occasion emphasized on the importance of technology in today’s world. He also appreciated the efforts made by PSDF and government of the Punjab in boosting up the technological advancements in the province of Punjab. Dr. Fazal then talked about the MOUs signed with Punjab government.

The guests in their respective addresses to the audience emphasized on the advancements in the field of technology and asked the students to tread along with.

Director Al-Khawarzami Institute of Computer Science, Prof. Dr. Waqar Mahmood informed the audience about the projects being run in collaboration with PSDF.

The Vice Chancellor and the guests presented the certificates to the successful students. The organizers of the event were also conferred with the shields. Dr. Fazal then presented the souvenirs to the guests.