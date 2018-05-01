Certificates awarded to newly qualified CAs

Seventy-five freshly qualified charted accountants received their certificates at an impres-sive ceremony organized by the Southern Regional Committee (SRC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), said an announcement here Monday.

Of these fresh graduates 15 were awarded merit certificates while gold medals were conferred upon three for out-standing performance.

Addressing the ceremony that was themed as “The Future: You”ICAP President, Riaz A. Rehman Chamdia, FCA, congratulating the newly qualified professionals urged them to be honest, vigilant and vibrant so as to succeed as a true professional.“It requires a lot of hard work and commitment to chase your dreams,” he said assuring that the institute will al-ways be there to support them in their career progression aspirations.

Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Past President of ICAP said that there were around 8,000 CAs (ICAP graduates) in the field including around 2,000 working abroad leaving us with remaining 6,000.This number has to be increased, he said em-phasizing that traditional avenues for new graduates were assur-ance and professional practice.Mentioning that tax laws are becoming compli-cated day by day and that there were separate provincial tax authorities in the country, —APP

Related