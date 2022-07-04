Certificates and cash prizes distributed among best researchers by Agriculture University

An annual dinner was held at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi to promote creativity, boost morale & healthy competition amongst the employees, pay tribute to the best performers and the retired employees after the two-year hiatus due to the Corona pandemic.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman attended the event as a chief guest along with all the employees of the University. During the ceremony 5 research awards amounting to 50000 rupees each, 13 honorary shields among senior and retired professors for their contributions, 25 honorary certificates with 10000 rupees cash honorarium to the retired employees of Grade 1 to 16 and 5 certificates of outstanding performance were distributed.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman paid tribute to the retiring faculty members and staff for their tireless efforts to make the university great in the field of education. He said that it was the result of the tireless work of all the employees that even in the era of epidemics like Corona, Arid Agriculture University had secured projects worth billions of rupees from the provincial and national governments.

While highlighting the importance of the agriculture sector in the country, he said it was the only sector in Pakistan that kept Pakistan economically viable during the Corona epidemic where the world’s largest economies were shaken, he said. He called upon the agricultural experts to play their significant role in solving the serious economic problems facing Pakistan through their qualifications and expertise.

At the end of the ceremony, he thanked all the participants and distributed prizes and certificates of appreciation among the retired and well-performing employees as well as distributed research awards among the faculty members.