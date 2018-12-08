Certificate distribution ceremony held at IBA

Staff Reporter

A Certificate Distribution Ceremony of Capacity Building in IT of Sindh Secretariat Employees was held at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, city campus on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by Minister for Information, Science and Technology (IS&T) Department, Environment Climate Change and Coastal Development, Government of Sindh Mr. Nawabzada Muhammad Taimoor Talpur, Executive Director IBA, Karachi Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, Director IBA – CICT Mr. Imran Batada, Secretary IS&T Department, Government of Sindh Mr. Ali Bahadur Qazi, and Director General IS&T Department, Government of Sindh Mr. Muhammad Yousuf.

The project Capacity Building in IT of Sindh Secretariat Employees is managed and executed by IBA’s Center for Information and Communication Technology (CICT). Through the project, 1280 employees of Sindh Secretariat will receive training on information technology.

The first phase of the project has been completed, while the second phase is currently in progress. 286 employees of Sindh Secretariat have been trained so far from different departments in various courses. The collaboration between IBA, Karachi and IS&T Department, Government of Sindh aims at enhancing the capacities of the employees who receive training, thus increasing their productivity in their departments.

The ceremony kicked-off with a welcome note delivered by Mr. Batada in which he appreciated IS&T Department for their full support in this program. Mr. Batada shared that some new IT courses are being introduced in the third batch of the Capacity Building Program. He also shared success stories of the training participants.

Mr. Talpur in his address proposed to form Information Technology Board for Sindh. On the occasion, he appreciated the hard work done by IS&T Department and IBA – CICT. He also suggested that similar kind of training programs should be carried out for ministers as well.

Addressing the event, Dr. Iqbal appreciated the efforts of IBA – CICT. He shared with the attendees that there are a number of state-of-the-art academic centers functioning at the IBA with IBA – CICT being one that imparts is focused on the execution of IT related training programs and consultancies.

