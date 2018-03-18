Certificate awarding ceremony at FJA

A certificate awarding ceremony of one-week training was held at the Federal Judicial Academy on March 17, 2018. Sardar Liaqat Hussain, Registrar, High Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, was the Chief Guest at the ceremony.

Sardar Liaqat appreciated the efforts of Federal Judicial Academy in building the capacity of judicial officers and other stakeholders of administration of justice system.

These trainings are essential for capacity building of our judicial officers particularly in the areas of new laws and I have great admiration for the emphasis the Academy places on life-long learning, re-search and development and also professional excellence amongst our judges and other related to justice sector,” he re-marked

While congratulating the participants, he advised them that, “It is not enough to simply try and get by in life. We must strive to excel in everything we do—excellence in every task, large or small. We must always be prepared to deal with the contemporary professional challenges effectively”. —INP

