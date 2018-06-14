Ceremony to celebrate welfare-eye application held

City Reporter

The police have organized a ceremony at Alhamrah to celebrate the first year of successful working of the welfare-eye application.

In the ceremony, Eid gifts were distributed among the children of the martyred officers and officials.

Addressing the ceremony, CCPO Lahore Amin Wains said that through welfare eye application, the police was serving the families of brave and valiant young officers who sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of the people.

He also congratulated SSP Admin Rana Ayaz Saleem for a year’s splendid performance of the welfare-eye and said that the police have also initiated other projects besides welfare eye.

The CCPO said that due to welfare-eye software, the problems of the victim’s family are being addressed via a single SMS without any delay and that this practice would continue in future as well.

To pay tribute to these martyrs, the construction of a memorial on The Mall has also been completed, he said and added that during one year, the martyrs have been given the facilities of worth more than Rs 780 million while 85 families have been awarded the jobs on family claim basis, he maintained.

DIG Operations Dr. Moin Masood, SSP admin Rana Ayaz Saleem, SSP operations Muntazir Mehdi, acting CTO Asif Siddiq, all SP’s (investigations and operations) and the families of the martyred attended the ceremony.