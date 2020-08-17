Ceremony marks 75th Anniversary of Independence of Indonesia

A simple ceremony was held at the premises of the Indonesian Consulate General here on Monday to mark the 75th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia. Unlike the previous years where the flag-hoisting ceremonies were held to mark the Independence Day by inviting all Indonesian nationals in Karachi as well as friends of Indonesia from Pakistani nationals, this year’s celebration was held on a smaller scale with limited number of participants (only Indonesian staff& families) by following strict health protocols to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Indonesian Consul General in KarachiTotokPrianamto and staff of the consulate participated virtually in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the State Palace, Jakarta. The Indonesian Government has encouraged Indonesian nationals around the world to stop their activities for a moment, stand firm in service, and follow the echo of national anthem “Indonesia Raya” during the ceremony.

The ceremony was observed with reverence and followed by “prosesitumpengan” (cutting of well-decorated cone-shaped rice, often prepared for special occasions like communal feast) by Consul General to mark the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia. “We celebrate this year’s Independence Day in a much simpler way while still maintaining the spirit, excitement, and creativity of the people and of course by following strict health protocols,” said TotokPrianamto on the sidelines of the event.

The Indonesian Consul General also announced the winners of various virtual competitions held by Indonesian Consulate General on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the Independence Day.