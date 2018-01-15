CEO PESCO directs officers to reduce line loss

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Executive Officer PESCO, Engineer Shabir Ahmad has annoyed over the poor performance of few sub divisions, increasing line losses and decreasing recovery and said that this trend is absolutely unacceptable. He said this in a meeting during his visit to Abbottabad, all Chief Engineers , SEs and all PESCO’s field officers were present on this occasion said a press release issued on Sunday.

Chief Executive was annoyed over the poor performance and said if such officers are unable to reduce line losses and enhance recovery they will be responsible and will have to face the consequences. CEO further said that Ministry for Energy and PEPCO teams are monitoring the discos efficiency critically and every point is being questioned.

Keeping in view the analyses of these monitoring teams, officers showing poor performance will not be tolerated and there is no place for them in PESCO. CEO warned three SEs, eight Xens and 40 SDOs for their poor performance and said that this is last chance for them, either improve your performance or be ready for suspension.

Minister of State for Energy will analyze the performance of Circles, Divisions and sub divisions during his next visit and important decisions will be taken during his next visit.

CEO directed PESCO’s field officers to hold Open Katcheries on circle, division and sub divisional level on monthly basis and solve the consumers complaints on their door steps. Co operation of the public representatives, Nazims and councilors must be sought during open katcheries. He directed Pesco field officers to replace defective or burnt distributions transformers and meters immediately.