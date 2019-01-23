CEO of EFU Life recognized by Who’s Who Pakistan Council

Observer Report

Karachi

The Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of EFU Life Assurance Ltd., Taher G. Sachak, has been conferred the prestigious ‘Who’s Who Professionals Award’. He is among the top 70 professionals in Pakistan to be inducted in the ‘Who’s Who hall of Fame’ for the second consecutive year for his outstanding contribution to Pakistan in the category of Insurance.

The award ceremony was held in Karachi, and Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, the Federal Minister of Law and Justice, recognized the achievements. It is indeed a proud moment for the organization as it is playing a pioneering role in the life insurance sector and aims to reach newer heights under his vision and guidance.

The history of Who’s who dates back almost hundred years when Who’s Who international was first launched in Washington D.C. As of now, Who’s Who is present in over 100 countries in collaboration with various local and international entities. Similar to other countries in the world, Who’s Who recently launched its Pakistan Chapter, Who’s Who Pakistan, to honour individuals and stalwart professionals in Pakistan for their contributions.

Share on: WhatsApp