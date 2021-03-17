CEO LWMC rewards hard working workers

LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan met workers of Ravi Town and distributed cash prizes among them for their hard work. The meeting was held at Fort Road.

GM operations Sohail Anwar Malik, Head of Communication Department Jamil Khawar, Manager Operations followed by the other officials were also present there.

On the occasion CEO LWMC appreciated the efforts of workers for making the city clean and distributed cash prizes among workers over best performance.

Sanitary worker Jabar from Zone-1, Riaz from Zone-2 and Riaz Masih from Zone-3 got the cash prize.

On the occasion CEO LWMC stated that that no matter what and where LWMC staff has always performed exceptionally, and without any doubt LWMC workers are the real asset of the organization and their dedication towards their duty is histrionic.

He added that the department has also made some special decisions for the welfare of the workers and new uniforms, shoes and jackets will be procured for the workers.

More than 9 hundred new vehicles will also be procured to ensure the best cleanliness services in the city.

He also listened to the issues faced by the workers and said that the all relevant issues raised like special incentive, health coverage, increase in salary, delay in salary will be resolved on priority without any delay.

He also said that workers are our heroes and without their core support and dedication LWMC cannot work properly.

LWMC workers have been working tirelessly even during Covid-19 and being the front line warriors their efforts are highly commendable. LWMC workers lift more than 5500 tons of waste on daily basis.

He further stated that negligence of any sort is intolerable and method of carrot and sticks will be observed.