CEO JAZZ Aamir Ibrahim appointed head of Emerging Markets, VEON Group

Observer Report

Islamabad

VEON Ltd. (formerly VimpleCom the parent company of Jazz), announced that Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim will replace Jon Eddy as the Head Emerging Markets (Algeria, Pakistan and Bangladesh) for VEON, while continuing as CEO of Jazz.

These changes mark a further step in implementing a leaner, more efficient corporate structure aimed at basing certain Group activities out of the local operations.

Aamir’s new responsibilities include overseeing VEON’s businesses in Algeria, Bangladesh and Pakistan while remaining CEO of Jazz, where he successfully executed the Mobilink and Warid integration and has demonstrated strong operational results.

Aamir has over two decades of international experience as a senior executive across multiple industries and has lived and worked in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Prior to joining Jazz, Aamir was a Senior Vice President at Telenor, where he led transformation and distribution initiatives across Asia. Aamir previously held senior leadership positions at Ford, Jaguar and Land Rover.

Aamir will now report directly to Jean-Yves Charlier, VEON’s Chief Executive Officer, and will be part of the company’s senior executive management team. Commenting on the appointment, Jean-Yves Charlier, Chief Executive Officer of VEON, said: “Aamir has extensive international experience and a deep knowledge of his respective market.