CEO Chaklala Cantt Board takes charge

Rawalpindi

Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Chaklala Cantonment Board has taken over the charge here.

Talking to APP, CEO Malik Ishaq after officially assuming his charge said providing proper facilities and solution to the problems of Caklala Cantonment residents is his priority. He said the cantonment officers should ensure on time solution to residents’ problems and provide maximum facilities to them. He further said the issues of the residents would be resolved with the consultation of local representatives.

Meanwhile Vice President Chaklala Cantonment Raja Irfan Imtiaz has welcomed the take over of charge by the CEO and said it would help to compensate the concerns of the residents.—APP