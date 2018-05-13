CEO Agha Khan Network visits BISP HQs

A delegation led by Akhtar Iqbal Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aga Khan Department Network (AKDN) has called on Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan in BISP HQs.

It was clarified through a press release on Saturday that the news was erroneously posted on some web portals and section of press that the delegation was led by Ms Sara Hashwani.

Akhtar Iqbal of AKDN explained in detail about the role and work of this organization in the fields of health, nutrition, education, disaster management and risk reduction.

He explained about their functional presence in Gilgit Baltistan and other parts of the country as well. Secretary BISP briefed about the programs launched by BISP like Graduation programme, NSER and other programs particularly related to women empowerment. Both the sides share their areas of mutual social contribution and agreed to work jointly in near future.—APP

