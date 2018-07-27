Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse show up today

Islamabad

Current year’s second and century’s longest lunar eclipse will occur on July 27 (today), with the time duration of 6 hours 14 minutes. According to astronomers, the total phase of the eclipse, called the totality will span for 1 hour 42 minutes and 57 seconds. Apart from this, July’s total lunar eclipse occurs on the same day the planet Mars reaches its opposition and Mars will be at its closest to Earth since 2003.

Astronomers said, in Pakistan, lunar eclipse will start on July 27 at 10:14 pm and will continue till July 28 at 04: 28 am according to Pakistan standard time, Private news channel reported. Whereas, total lunar eclipse will be experienced for 3 hours 55 minutes.During a lunar eclipse, the moon appears to be red because it lines up perfectly with the Earth and sun such that the Earth’s shadow totally blocks the sun’s light.

Residents in other parts of Africa and Asia, as well as those in Europe, Australia, and South America, will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon line up perfectly. Previously, first lunar eclipse of this year showed up on January 31.—APP

