Century old maritime law to be amended: Ali Zaidi

The Minister for Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi has assured all the stakeholders of shipping sector to resolve their issues following a meeting with the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

In a meeting with the office bearers of All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA), Ali Haider Zaidi who has attended the maritime gathering organized by APSA in a local club. Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar also attended the meeting and was very keen to resolve the issues of the sector. Chairman APSA Aasim Siddiqui along with all the significant stakeholders of shipping fraternity discussed the issues, challenges and way forward.

He also said that he was aware of false propaganda by importer and vested interests against shipping fraternity. Asim Siddiqui further apprised the minister of the freight trains from the port for which trains track to be made operational for the terminal to load the containers from the container terminal.

Maximum facilitation to the trade to use the railway for their consignment should be provided while access of trains to PICT, PIBT, SAPT and KICT was also discussed.

The minister was apprised regarding the prolong pending legislation on Carriage of goods by Sea Act – 2017 and Sea Carriage Shipping Documents Act 2017 (COGSA). As finalization of these two acts will resolve the number of shipping industry’s issues. Beside the minister was also briefed on revision of Merchant Marine Policy 2001, with the emphasis on making it more beneficial for both private investors and Pakistan. Draft bills on COGSA and working paper on Merchant Marine Policy prepared by Manzil Pakistan was handed over to Minister on the occasion, which was appreciated by the minister. The Minister and Chairman KPT assured the entire fraternity that they would always be there for the betterment of the industry and will use all of their resources towards the development of the sector and serve the country.

