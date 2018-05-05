Centuries old Mulki Cup polo tournament launched

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Chitral Polo Ground ready to rock: Deputy Commissioner Chitral Irshad Sodhar has revived the centuries-old ‘Mulki Cup Polo Tournament’ in its historical form after 59 years.

The event was officially kicked off at polo ground Chitral Features of the Trophy: The antique trophy shows champion team name tags for each year. First mulki Cup polo tournament was held in the year 1928, and “Torkhow teams” was winner. The features of the trophy are shared for info of the polo lovers.

DC Chitral said that any this year the winning team will get replica of this trophy and his name will be curved on it, any team who win consecutively three times will keep this trophy for one year.

A colorful inauguration ceremony “Mulki Cup Polo Tournament” was held in DC Office Chital. Event has officially kicked off today and will conclude on 13th of this month under joint aegis of District Admin and District Govt Chitral.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Chitral Minhas Uddin, DPO Chitral Mansoor Aman, Commandant Chitral Scouts and Shahzada Sikander Ul Mulk President Polo Association Chitral had unveiled the trophy. After that polo players and guests dance on local music and went to the polo ground.

Chitral is rich in terms of tangible cultural heritage that has given a starkly color to the life style of the inhabitants of the region. ADC Chitral chanted that Distt Admin motto of Polo “Let other people play at other things – the king of games is still the game of kings” and the tournament started.

At day first 6 games were played and a large number of spectators enjoyed the match at maiden day of the event.

It is worth to mention here that Deputy Commissioner Chitral Irshad Sodhar, in order to preserve the culture, has decided to revive the traditional festivals and centuries old “Mulki Cup Polo Tournament” in its original form which was discontinued since 1968. Some 52 polo teams participate in this tournament.