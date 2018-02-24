Centre wants to retire loan by selling Sindh’s land: Murad

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that under a pre-planned conspiracy Pakistan Textile City Company (PTC) at Port Qasim has been destroyed so that its industry could be shifted to somewhere else in the country, but “We would not allow this in the interest of the province, the country.”

He was talking to a delegation of National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile led by its Chairman Mohammad Siraj Khan in a meeting here on Friday.

The Chairman NA Standing Committee and its members, Shazia Marri and others told the chief minister that they [standing committee] have recommended revival of Pakistan Textile City (PTC) on January 4, 2018, and again today they held a meeting here at FTC and reiterated their earlier stance of the revival of the city.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after detailed discussion, he categorically decided that the winding up of Textile City was not in the interest of the country and the province. “The Sindh government will support the revival of the city so that employment opportunities for 80,000 workers can be created,” he said.

Murad said the land of Textile city measuring 1250-acre belongs to Sindh government. The federal government formed a company which borrowed over Rs1 billion from National Bank of Pakistan and drained out with ill planning. The provincial government owns 16 percent share in the city.

The federal governments took a simple and unrealistic decision of liquidating the company and then sell out its land to retire the loans. “How would you sell the land which does belong to you [Federal Government], he questioned, adding, the provincial government would not allow this broad daylight robbery on the land of Sindh government.

“We are ready to revive the city and pay the liability as per our share but rest of the liability would have to be borne by the federal government,” he made it clear.

Murad directed the Chief Secretary Sindh to write a letter to Barrister Zafrullah Khan, the Chairman Winding Up Committee for appraising the decision of the provincial government.