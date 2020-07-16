Centre urged to design, generate JPCL plant II on thar coal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Minister for Energy Sindh Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has written a letter to Federal Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan in which he has recommended to design and run 660 Megawatts Jamshoro Power Company Ltd (JPCL) plant-II on Thar Coal in order to generate 100 percent power through our national reserves ‘Thar Coal’.

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that Generation of 660 Megawatts of power in JPCL plant-II through Thar Coal would not only save USD 125 million per annum in forex but it would also provide 17.11 million USD saving in low cost electricity produced from Thar Coal.

In his letter to Federal Minister for Power, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh termed that Generation of power through Thar Coal would be low cost, more convenient, feasible and in best national interest.