Centre to collaborate with SDG for planting 10b trees

Tree plantation campaign under Clean Green Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

In order to protect rapidly deteriorating condition of environment, the federal government in collaboration with Sustainable Development Goal (SDA), has initiated a campaign under Clean Green Pakistan (CGP) for planting ten billion trees across the country.

For this purpose, according to a press release, a group belonging to SDG Hyderabad participated in a conference which held in Singapore where SDG presented its report about the environmental condition of Sindh.

The work of SDG was acknowledged at the International World Forum of United Nations Organization Environment Programme (UNOEP) during an event of Environmental Ministries Conference held in Singapore, the press release stated adding that the event was held on January 24 and 25, 2019, where world leaders discussed and reviewed issues around innovative solutions for environmental challenges and sustainable consumption and production.

A talented group of SDG from Hyderabad got selected to showcase their community work in shape of documentary in this global forum. Pakistan is among the five countries, engaged in community initiative under Programe of SDG-ASIA, where some outstanding community work around SDGs being done by these representatives. This imitative was led by Samreen khan Ghauri, the founder of development organization and multi-media person from Hyderabad.

Samreen khan Ghauri started this campaign under the name “Getting SDGs down to the ground: Sustainable slum development in Pakistan” as Slum communities face huge challenges, but there are some initiatives already taken to address these issues. The SDGs’ implementation comes at a slow and uneven pace of progress, lack of reflections, shrinking space for civil society organizations in planning, implementation and review, and a lack of accountability towards the people.

The important issue has been highlight through a beautiful and highly impressive documentary which displayed in the international forum, where world can witness the potential of Pakistan of their struggle and efforts to bring positive change in the society.

