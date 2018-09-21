Centre to be approached for making Rashakai, Hattar Economic Zones part of CPEC: CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday directed the concerned quarters for making early arrangements for the construction of Reshakai Industrial Zone at 1000 acres of land in Nowshera district.

All the hurdles for the formal launch of this mega economic zone of the province should be removed on priority basis. The release of fund for requisition of additional 1600 acres land for the economic zone will be decided in the next cabinet meeting.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (EZDMC) at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.

He regretted that no serious efforts have been made by the previous governments for the establishment of industries in the province that is why our province remained backward and our youth are compelled to travel to Karachi and Punjab for seeking employment.

Chief Minister said that work on SME and establishing industries in all districts will soon be started. He directed the relevant officers to prepare comprehensive documents for the establishment of industries in each district of the province.

He stressed to improve the performance of KP EZDMC. He said that unfortunately raw material of our province is taken to other parts of the country. We can better utilize this raw material if we establish industries thus we can create jobs for the local population.

Mahmood Khan said that the main theme of this company is to develop modern economic zone, creation of employment and to develop the province economically.

The CEO of KPEZDMC briefed the Chief Minister regarding the objectives, achievements and problems of the company. The meeting was told that KPEZDMC works in collaboration with an international standard Chinese company CRBC on Rashakai and Hattar special economic zones. He told that 9000 jobs were created in Hattar industrial zone which gave economic impetus to the area.

Chief Minister said that we have limited resources, therefore we should try to motivate and attract investors of other areas to invest through public private partnership in these economic zones. He also stressed to include Reshakai and Hattar Economic Zone in CPEC.

He said that he will talk to federal government to include both this mega economic zones in CPEC.

Mahmood Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced ten million jobs for the youth of the country. For this very purpose establishment of industries is indispensble, because there is less room in government institutions to accommodate all these graduates and unemployed youth.

Chief Minister said that provision of basic infrastructure such as roads and electricity will be ensured in Mohmand Marble City, North Waziristan Industrial Zone, Swat, Peshawar – Hayatabad Industrial Zone, Jalozai Industrial Estate and other industrial areas.

CPEC friendly countries and donors will also help in this regard. He said that a task force will be formed in the supervision of Advisor for Industries to expedite work on Rashakai economic zone. He directed to consult the Advocate General to remove the legal hurdles in requisition of 31 acres land in D.I.Khan Khan in order to start work on establishment of industries there.

