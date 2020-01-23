Centre takes major step to persuade ally parties in SindhEach PTI, coalition MNA to get Rs150m for uplift projects

Staff Reporter

The federal government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has decided to release financial package for development projects in Sindh in order to persuade its ally political parties.The federal government has taken the decision to release Rs150 million development funds to each Member of National Assembly (MNA) in Sindh which will assist them to initiate different schemes recommended by the lawmakers. Sources said that the funds will be given to the legislators belonging to the coalition partners of the PTI government including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). Moreover, the Centre has decided to install 100 RO plants in Karachi while the project will begin from February. Under the project, the federal government will install modernised container RO plants in the metropolis. The development funds will be released to the NA legislators in Sindh under financial package allocated for the schemes during the previous and current years. PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said the present government is going to complete a task which had not been made out in the last 70 years. He revealed that the funds will also be given to MQM-P and GDA legislators, whereas, funds to the other Sindh lawmakers will be awarded by the governor. It is pertinent to mention here that the coalition partners of the PTI-led government had showed reservations over failing to fulfill promises made by the ruling political party including the allocated funds for development projects pending in their respective constituencies. MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui has recently announced to distance itself from federal cabinet without sharing any particular reason. His sudden announcement of leaving the federal cabinet has visibly created chaos in the PTI government. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had recently offered the MQM-P to join hands with his government in Sindh. Political pundits viewed that MQM-P in its recent political move has easily gauged its importance in the federal government. The Sindh based party will now confidently put its demand on any of its matter till it remains the allied of the federal government. The MQM-P, with its seven MNAs in National Assembly, is currently biggest allied partner of the federal government. It may be mentioned that other important allied partners Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid), Balochistan National Party (Mengal) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) are also unhappy with the federal government on different issues.