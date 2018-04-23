Centre spending Rs50b for Karachi development

Islamabad

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said that federal government had launched three projects worth Rs 50 billion to facilitate the people of Sindh. Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N government took initiative of Lyari express, Green line project modern transport system to facilitate the residents of Karachi. Besides this, 1320 megawatt electricity by two Thar coal power projects were underway with the efforts made by the federal government to facilitate province, he added.

Zubair said 1700 kilometers motorways and highways were also constructed by the steps of the present government. He said that peace had been restored in Karachi with initiatives of PML-N led government. Appreciating the Rangers, and Law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in biggest city of the country, he said that provincial government had supported the present government for improving law and order situation there.

He said that after restoration of peace, a large number of youth would have job opportunities in this area. The investors were sighting this area for investment purpose, he added. Having no mandate in Sindh, the PML-N had given special focus on resolving the genuine issues of Karachi, he said and added in the past, no attention was paid to Sindh regarding development.—APP