Centre slams Sindh govt after heavy rain cripples Karachi Fed Govt pledges to mitigate sufferings of people — Commission to probe fuel shortage

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government on Tuesday slammed the PPP government in Sindh over its mis-governance in Karachi after heavy rains crippled the port city.

While briefing the media about the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the citizens of Karachi will “not be left at the mercy of the Sindh government” and promised that the Centre will perform its role in the matter to mitigate sufferings of the people.

Faraz said the poor sewerage system in the metropolitan city has been exposed in the recent rains, which caused serious problems for the residents.

“The Sindh government has not improved the infrastructure in the city.”

He said that no attention had been paid to institutions in Karachi and the city’s infrastructure. “Where are the billions in funds given for Karachi’s development?” he asked. The minister said that time and again the Sindh government has “given ample evidence of incompetence”.

“Looking at the situation in Karachi, it seems that there is no government there at all,” he remarked. “Members of the Assembly in Karachi have been directed to stay in touch with the people of their constituency,” he said.

Demanding that the Sindh government act immediately for the redressal of the city’s problems, he said that the provincial government had always prioritised “things of surface value rather than the deep-rooted issues”. Faraz said that it is time the PPP focuses its attention on sorting Sindh’s problems rather than passing criticism on the Centre’s doings.

Since Sunday, the heavy rain showers have caused severe damage to the infrastructure of the city, and at least 10 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

Moreover, residents in several areas braced prolonged power outages, besides their homes being inundated from the rainwater and vehicles floating on heavily flooded streets.

Cautioning people against another spike in coronavirus cases across the country, the minister said that people should follow the safety protocols formulated to stem the spread of the disease.

He reminded people that the threat of the virus has not subsided and a lack of precautionary measures can undo all the progress made.

“Due to Allah’s mercy, coronavirus cases have declined in the country,” said Faraz. He added that the curve is flattening in Pakistan “due to the government’s successful lockdown strategy”.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the country has sufficient stock of wheat and sugar, and there is no issue of demand and supply in the commodities.

The minister said wheat is being supplied to the flour mills in Punjab, and the provincial government is providing 16 billion rupees subsidy.

He, however, said the private and public sectors have been directed to import wheat to meet the deficit of 1.5 million ton wheat.

He said the district administration has been directed to take strict action against hoarders of wheat and sugar.

Faraz said the cabinet has approved the constitution of a commission to inquire into the causes of shortage of petrol last month.

He said the commission will give recommendations to ensure that such a situation does not arise in future.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the encouraging indicators about Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, which has given a boost to the construction sector. “It will have a positive impact on the overall economy.”

He said the matter about payment of outstanding dues of media houses will be resolved immediately after the Eid.