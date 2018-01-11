Centre okays Majeed Dasti as new Sindh IGP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government has approved the appointment of Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as Sindh’s new Inspector General of Police, sources say.

Approval to replace the incumbent 21-grade IGP, A D Khowaja with Dasti, who is a 22-grade officer, was given in a federal cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The Sindh Government on January 2 had written a letter to the establishment division to replace Sindh IGP Khowaja.

Names of Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, and Kaleem Imam were suggested as the replacements of the incumbent IGP.

The letter gave a reference to the provincial cabinet’s decision to replace Khowaja and requested the centre to appoint one of the three officials suggested by the Sindh government.

Earlier attempts by the provincial government to replace Khowaja were dismissed by both the federal government and the Sindh High Court.

The Sindh High Court in September last year had dismissed the provincial government’s order removing Khowaja as the province’s police chief and ordered that he continue on his post till his due term.

The two-judge SHC bench, headed by Justice Muneeb Akhtar, had reserved its decision in the case challenging Khowaja’s removal on May 30.