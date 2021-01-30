Centre joins Sindh govt’s legal battle to punish Pearl’s murder accused SC fixes review petition for hearing tomorrow

Observer Report Islamabad

The federal government has decided to formally join the Sindh government’s review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) judgment on the acquittal of all accused persons involved in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

According to a statement issued by the office of Attorney General for Pakistan, the Centre will soon file application in the apex court for the constitution of larger bench to hear the review petition. The statement added that the federal government in cooperation with the provincial government will continue to take all legal steps to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice in accordance with the law.

The apex court on Friday rejected the Sindh government’s appeal against the Sindh High Court judgment wherein it commuted the death sentence of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh to seven years and acquitted three others who were serving life terms. Meanwhile, the slain journalist’s family has also said in a statement that it intends to file a review petition against the “illegal and unjust” majority decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure that Ahmed Omer Sheikh and his co-conspirators are brought to justice for the kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl. We appreciate the continuing efforts of the Pakistani federal government, the Sindh provincial government and the US government to ensure that the killers of Daniel Pearl are punished and kept in custody. We also appreciate the minority judgment of Justice Yahya Afridi for his independence and courage in bringing to justice Ahmed Omar Sheikh and Fahad Naseem.”

Meanwhile, Supreme Court on Saturday fixed a hearing for the review petition filed by the Sindh government against the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal accused in Daniel Pearl murder case. A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial will hear the petition on February 1. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar are the other members of the bench.