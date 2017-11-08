Centre foils FATA reforms process over opposition of one politician: Khattak

PTI fully supports FATA merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak categorically stated to have accepted the reforms of FATA Commission. The reforms of the Commission proved the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as inevitable and could be done with a presidential order adding that the provincial government could extend policing and other social sectors to the tribal areas. He said that the federal government had earlier agreed to it and made necessary preparation including extension of Peshawar High Court instead of Islamabad High Court but the unwillingness of one politician obstructed the whole process of FATA reforms implementation.

He was talking to a tribal Jirga of All FATA Political Alliance at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Tribal Chieftens, political elites of all tribal agencies led by its president Sardar Khan attended and spoke on the occasion. Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser also attended the Jirga. The tribal elders thanked the Chief Minister for his constant support to the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They told about the miseries, the hardships and the tribulations of the tribal areas. They also spoke about the lack of social services including education and healthcare despite the sacrifices of the tribal areas for the solidarity and integrity of the country.

Chief Minister in his address to the Jirga, called upon the tribal elders to stay united on the one point agenda of merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The process should be speeded up otherwise the interest groups may spoil the whole process and would cause a heavy loss to the just cause of the merger, he added. He said the tribal youth should take the frontline in the struggle for the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pervez Khattak eulogized the sacrifices of FATA people and regretted that the federal government was delaying the merger through different pretexts. The federal government wanted to retain political muscles through keeping the tribal areas under the Governor and thus obstructing the flow of resources to tribal areas. This attitude is severe than FCR, he added. He criticized the amendment to the Constitution for making way for the disqualified prime minister using the whole parliament as a rubber stamp but regrettably it did not show the sincerity to legally and constitutionally allow the tribals for merger. The tribal needed to be united for their basic rights.

He said the federal government had no objection logically but the only thing that kept on worrying the federal government was the one hundred billions package to FATA every year that was the only thing the federal government did not want to do and in the process endangered the national unity. He said that PTI’s Provincial Government was fully supportive of the tribal’s demands for FATA merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, abrogation of FCR, provision of basic rights to the tribals, ten years developmental package and proper representation in the provincial assembly as legitimate, he added. He wondered why the federal government failed to put the recommendations of its own parliamentary committee to the implementation phase.