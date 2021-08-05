Centre decides to make its institutions more active in Sindh

Staff Reporter Islamabad

After a landslide victory in the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan has set his eyes on Sindh and decided to make federal institutions more active in the province.

According to details, Prime Minister held a consultative meeting with the members of national and provincial assemblies hailing from Sindh regarding his visit to Sindh in the next few days

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Member National Assembly Ghous Bakhsh Mehr, Member Provincial Assembly Ali Gohar Mehr and Safdar Abbasi.

During the meeting, the overall situation in Sindh, especially the law and order situation regarding coronavirus and the issues being faced by the people were discussed.

The progress of ongoing federal development projects in Sindh, particularly the first major transport project ’Green Line’, was reviewed.

The Prime Minister directed to ensure the completion of the Green Line within the stipulated time and also to expedite the work on the projects under the Sindh Package.

Earlier, a meeting of Sindh Strategy Committee was held under the chairmanship of PM Imran Khan in which Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Haleem Adil Sheikh participated. Chief Organizers Saifullah Niazi, Amir Kayani and Saifullah Abro also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed consultations were held on the political and administrative situation in Sindh. It was decided in the meeting that practical work on action plan in Sindh should be initiated through federal agencies. In this regard, the Prime Minister will soon visit Sindh.