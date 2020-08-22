Centre assures Sindh of full support in fight against locusts

Our Correspondent

Mithi

The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and Lt. General Moazam Eijaz, the coordinator of National Locusts Control Center visited some affected areas of Thar and inspected the ongoing operation against the swarms of the locusts. Syed Fakhar Zaman after visiting the locusts-affected areas near Islamkot taluka and getting briefing from the concerned officials in Darbar Hall in Dc office Mithi said that they were getting all the required assistance from government of China to contain and control the scourge of the locusts during their ongoing operation in Tharparkar and some areas of the country.

He said that China government on their request had provided five aircraft for the effective anti-locusts spray in the identified affected areas of the country adding he informed that they had demanded more aircraft and other material for the effective anti-locusts spray in the affected areas across the country. He said that they had already set up the control center in Islamabad with an estimated cost of Rs 260 million (26 corores) to not only identify the affected areas but also to make concerted and effective efforts to exterminate the insects before they could cause any further damage to the crops.

He said that the Federal government was fully cooperating with all provincial governments to contain and control the further attacks by the swarms of the locusts. He said that they had carried out the operation against the invading insects in Tharparkar region like they had done in certain areas of Balochistan and saved the crops from the ravages of the locusts adding he assured that the all the provincial governments of all the possible assistance in case of more attacks on the crops during the ongoing monsoon season.

They said that all the stakeholders were on the one same page to fight with the natural calamities including the attacks by the locusts.