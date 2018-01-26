Central, provincial drug laboratories ensuring quality of medicines: Dr Darshan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Minister of State for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Darshan on Friday informed the Senate that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has set up Federal laboratory, Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), Karachi while provincial governments have established provincial drug laboratories to ensure the quality of medicines in the country. Responding to a question during question hour in the House, the minister said that DRAP is the regulatory authority for use, sale, import and manufacturing of drugs in the country. The government has taken major steps for effective implementation of drugs regulations under DRAP Act, 2012 including the Central Licensing and Drug Registration Boards which are the key forums for regulation of drug quality, have been reconstituted with the aim to make them more independent, efficient and effective, he said. “The boards are now being headed by Directors of the respective Directorates. All boards have representation of provinces, technical experts and other stake holders,” the minister said. Dr Darshan said that another new Federal Drugs Surveillance Laboratory (FDSL) has been established in Islamabad which is under its final stages for completion that will be covered the post marketing surveillance, of pharmaceutical products. He said that DRAP has strengthened the monitoring system by appointing more Federal Inspector of Drugs (FIDs) throughout the country and regular monitoring is being done by the field offices. The minister said that campaigns against spurious drugs and fake drugs are conducted regularly and DRAP has initiated the process of World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualification of CDL, Karachi to strengthen the quality control of drugs used in the country. “The two phases of Quality Management System (QMS) have been completed. Proficiency test for three times has also been conducted and results submitted to WHO in June, 2017 for the third sample and WHO audit is expected in 1st half of 2018,” he added.

Orignally published by APP