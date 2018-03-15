Central provinces not to suffer from deprivation anymore: Ghani

KABUL : President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani says the central provinces of the country will not face deprivation as he admitted that more work and determination is required to eliminate poverty and improve the lives of the people.

He made the remarks during a gathering in Kabul to mark the 23rd death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, the leader of Wahdat Islami party of Afghanistan.

The Afghan leader said the central provinces were facing a situation similar to imprisonment but he insisted that the situation is gradually improving and deprivation is on the verge of collapse.

President Ghani further added that deprivation does not mean that certain provinces are facing the issue due to ethnic problems.

According to President Ghani, the issue of deprivation is a joint problem being faced by the whole nation and affects all sects and ethnicies.

However, he said more work and determination is needed and called the campaign against poverty as one of the major responsibilities of the country.

The Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah had also attended the ceremony and insisted on timely elections in a bid to improve the situation.

Abdullah further added that the upcoming should be organized on time and called on independent election commissions to take practical steps in this regard.

The Chief Executive also added that no signs of interference from the government can be seen in the affairs and work of the elections commissions.

Orignally published by NNI