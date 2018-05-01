Central Asian republics keen to join CPEC, partner in region’s stability, prosperity

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Central Asian republics look forward to partnering and participating in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) however there is a strong need to provide a clear way forward and detailed deliberations are yet to be defined as how they can play a constructive and meaningful role in CPEC.

For peace, stability, prosperity and development in the region, peace in Afghanistan is also essential wherein Pakistan and the collaboration with the entire regional countries needs to done.

Ambassadors of some of the Central Asian Countries shared their views while speaking at a seminar titled “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Opportunities for Central Asian Republics” organized by Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies and Preston University Islamabad here on Monday.

While speaking on the occasion Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov said CPEC was a tremendous project and provided ample opportunities for the entire region to benefit. He said Kazakhstan supported the Belt and Road initiative and its connected projects and is eager to participate in the CPEC and connectivity projects. Ambassador further highlighted the deep-rooted relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic Erik Beishembiev spoke at length about the potential of Kyrgyzstan about the important country in the Belt and Road initiative of China.

He highlighted various connectivity projects initiated under CPEC and currently ongoing wherein these were playing an important role in the furthering the connectivity and strengthen the CPEC projects.

He also highlighted opportunities that Kyrgyzstan had to offer to Pakistan. Ambassador of Tajikistan Sherali Jononov said CPEC was a very important project for the regional peace and stability. There is a strong need for Pakistani students and public to learn more about the countries of the Central Asian region and also advise students to do research and study in order to increase the knowledge as this will help to improve the ties between the states of the region and Pakistan. He said that world recognize the sacrifices that Pakistan has made to promote peace and stability for the entire region.

He was of the opinion that there is a need for the comprehensive plan for the countries of the region to have the clarity and knowledge about the potentials and ways for the investment and collaboration in the CPEC. Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov was of the opinion that Uzbekistan had a huge potential as regional torch bearer of peace and stability. He was referring to the recent summit of peace and stability in Afghanistan organized by Uzbekistan to promote the regional consensus for the common approach towards the security.

Uzbekistan is also interested in CPEC as it will be providing the country and its booming economy an easy access towards the largest market through sea in few days time which was earlier not possible. He said that the country is willing to contribute and support Pakistan in the CPEC projects.

At the end Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov who is also the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps along with President, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies Ms. Farhat Asif and Registrar Preston University Dr. A.W Baloch presented shields to the guests. A large number of the students, faculty members, representatives of the think tanks and media were present on the occasion.