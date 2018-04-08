Central Asia writers, artists to participate in Cultural Caravan: Jamal

The artists and writers from central Asia would also be invited to participate in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Cultural Caravan 2018-19. Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed Jamal Shah told APP that PNCA would soon announce Cultural Caravan for 2018-19.

Talking to APP, DG PNCA said that CPEC Cultural Caravan has provided a platform where exchange of ideas, cultures and norms took place among people of opposing backgrounds, cultural norms and values. He said that the joint artistic tour particularly helped pave way for the participants and in the long term general masses of both Pakistan and China to develop a strong bond based on cultural ideals.

“It has helped artists of both countries in attaining a better insight regarding the local culture, art and musical variety of Pakistan as well as China” he said.’

Jamal Shah said that art and culture are real face and introduction of any country and nation, adding that great nations always honour, value, preserve, promote and strengthen their art and culture. He said that poets, scholars, writers, musicians, painters and artists are the real picture of the society.—APP

