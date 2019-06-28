Centenary of Versailles & lessons of violence

Shahzeb Khan

FIVE years ago, the West was reminded that 28 June 2014 represented 100 years since the assassination of the Austro-Hungarian Archduke Franz Ferdinand on 28 June 1914, which is considered the start of World War 1. Last year, on 11 November 2018, the world marked the centenary of the Armistice brought the First World War to an end. 28 has just passed. The Treaty of Versailles, which officially ended WW1, was signed exactly a hundred years ago on 28 June, 1919. Before that, the war was considered to be dormant and so the interval between 11 November and 28 June saw a continued allied blockade of Germany. 28 June 1919, thus is the date that World War 1 finally ended, making the upcoming centenary of near comparable significance to 11 November, 2018.

Not only did The Treaty of Versailles conclude the chapter on the First World War, it is widely considered to have laid the seeds of the Second World War, an even greater conflict that shaped the world of today. In fact, when the Treaty was signed, Supreme Allied Commander Ferdinand Foch called it “not a peace treaty but a truce for twenty years.” In hindsight, we all agree with him. Versailles is widely considered the beginning of the march towards the Second World War. We should mark the centenary of Versailles with thorough reflection. Also with sombreness as Versailles cannot be considered an event to be celebrated, unlike most peace treaties. Perhaps the best way to commemorate an occasion such as this is to reflect on how the important events we are commemorating are responsible for changing the world into what we have at present.

The First World War changed the world in profound ways, both directly and by being the harbinger of the Second World War that brought even greater changes. The way the world is today is the result of the war that started as WW1 and ended as WW-II. The war that came to an end a century ago was a devastating conflict, with several million killed and injured and many societies enduring hardships for a long time afterwards. World War-II was even worse. Wars are still very common, but they are only fought in the developing world and therefore do not manage to cause the kind of global devastation that ensued when the world’s powerful and rich countries went to war with each other. While we take the ensuing peace we enjoy in the 21st century for granted, we pay little attention to the fact that it was earned through the sacrifices the world made in the 20th century.

These are the great conflicts of 1914-18 and 1939-45 that paved the way for a more secure world. By fighting wars of such immense proportions back then, the nations involved rid the world of the circumstances that could lead to such wars happening again. The victorious nations of WW-II subsequently created a new world order in which nations could no longer have imperialistic and expansionist ambitions, which all recognized to be a major cause of war. WW-II was followed by the Cold War, in which humanity lived under the severe risk of another even bloodier world war for nearly five decades. But the Cold War concluded without a shot being fired, evidently because differences in economic systems are easier to resolve without recourse to violence. Trump may want to bear it in mind as he starts a trade war with China. There has been no global war since 1945 and the credit for this goes to those who endured through the violent circumstances of the WW1 and WW-II. Their sacrifices were for the benefit of future generations, us. We now enjoy a more peaceful world, but it is not something to be taken for granted. World War 1 was the time when so many people suffered the horror of violence, bloodshed and destitution that is hard for us to imagine. As we mark a hundred years since the end of the First World War, we must realize how those terrible times shaped the course of history and the modern world we live in today. At the same time, we must honour those who lived and fought through these terrible times and be reminded that it is they who forged a brighter future for us.

Finally, as it is the people of the developed world who are the main beneficiaries of the better world at present, they should take the occasion as an opportunity to resolve to bring the same peace and security to the developing world that they accomplished for themselves through the lessons they learned by undergoing WW1 and WW-II. Above all else, let us use the occasion of centenary of Versailles on 28 June 2019, to be more grateful for the peace we enjoy today.

—The writer is environment activist.