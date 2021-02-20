CENTCOM commander calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa renewed Pakistan’s promise at a meeting with US CENTCOM Commander Gen Kenneth F. McKenzie at the GHQ yesterday.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation with particular reference to the ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting. Both expressed unanimity of views on the importance of political resolution of the Afghan situation.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.

The commanders agreed on the need for a political resolution of the Afghan conflict. “The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Central Command said closer coordination in a multilateral approach to regional maritime security, especially in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman was also discussed.

Separately, the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov also met Gen. Bajwa on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

Bajwa said peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan was in the greater interest of the region.

Kabulov praised the role being played by Pakistan in promoting the Afghan peace process.

Also on Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi voiced Pakistan’s support for Russian efforts to advance peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

“The foreign minister underlined the importance of regional consultations and appreciated the role of Four-Party Talks in support of the Afghan peace process,” the Foreign Office said Kabulov’s meeting with Qureshi.

Moscow is planning to convene a meeting involving China, Pakistan, Iran, and the United States on how to give a fresh impetus to intra-Afghan negotiations.