Census result delaying local bodies poll in AJK

Muzaffarabad

Much awaited census results are delaying local bodies elections in Azad Kashmir after which government has decided to appoint office bearers of ruling party as administrators of local bodies like Municipal corporations, District and Tehsil councils and town committee, said Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

Haider told reporters here Thursday that his government was committed to holding local bodies’ poll in October last year but legal complications pulled it to delay then as delimitations and voter lists could not be updated due to unavailability of census result being prepared at federal bureau of statistics.

He said the government was sincere to hold local bodies’ poll last year as this was the only way to solve people problems at their door step through transfer of power at local level but unfortunately had to postponed due to legal complications.

He said party workers had been appointed as administrators of the local bodies on temporary basis to run the affairs and elections would be held as soon as census result to be available.

He said country’s future was linked with the democracy and all the political forces should respect democratic norms so that the system could not be derailed adding that in the circumstances of political turmoil and with destabilized system, the country will be unable to confront the conspiracies of the enemies.

He stressed the need of unity among the country men as well as political leadership of the country to face the challenges ahead after threatening statements by United States and geopolitical situation of the region.—APP