Cementing cultural ties with China

SIGNING of an accord between Pakistan and China to further consolidate cultural relations and promoting people-to-people contacts between the two states was one of the concrete and positive outcomes of the visit of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb to our great neighbouring country. Speaking after signing of the agreement, the Minister rightly pointed out that relationship between Pakistan and China had been embedded into our culture and that the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage was actively pursuing the cultural contacts between the two countries.

Bilateral exchange of visits also pay and this has amply been demonstrated once again during the visit of Marriyum Aurangzeb, who has been instrumental from the day one to project Pakistan’s soft image in the comity of nations and promote culture and information linkages with different countries especially those that matter for Pakistan. It is quite evident that the Minister did her ground work before embarking upon the visit, took with her workable proposals and discussed them in length with her Chinese interlocutors. These included future plan with regard to the establishment of a Pak-China National Cultural Centre, Cultural Film Academy and Pak-China Cultural Sister College and University. The proposal of holding international Cultural CPEC conference as well as screening of Pakistani movies in Chinese cinemas also came under consideration. Already, there is increased frequency of visits by cultural troupes to each other’s countries, first batch of Pakistani students has returned after attending a Chinese language course and several delegations of journalists have attended different workshops, seminars and training programmes on different aspects of CPEC and other facets of bilateral cooperation. We hope that active media cooperation as envisioned by the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting would help strengthen bonds of friendship further between the two countries which is a key to face the common challenges and shared progress and prosperity. We would point out here that for a genuine and wider understanding between peoples of the two countries, it is essential that reach of Radio Pakistan is strengthened in areas that are going to be major beneficiaries of the projects under CPEC. The routes of CPEC pass through areas where because of cultural or accessibility issues only Radio Pakistan has access and therefore, there is logic to make modernization of PBC a part of CPEC.

