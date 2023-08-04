LAHORE – The cement industry of Pakistan witnessed a significant growth in its sales during the month of July 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

Data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) showed local cement sales increased 57.44% to reach 3.212 million tonnes in July 2023, against 2.040 million tonnes during same period of 2022.

It said 2.776 million tonnes of cement was sold in the domestic market during July, 47.15 up than 1.887 million tonnes of July 2022.

Exports also registered whooping increase of 183.91%, as volumes surged from 153,517 tonnes in July 2022 to 435,854 tonnes in July 2023.

Region-wise data showed that north-based cement manufacturers dispatched 2.473 million tonnes, up 46.54% against 1.688 million tonnes in July 2022.

The down south region sold 739,376 tonnes of cement during July 2023, witnessing 109.61% surge as compared to 352,747 tonnes sold during July 2022.

Domestically, North-based cement mills despatched 2.351 million tons cement in domestic markets in July 2023 showing an increase of 45.37 percent against 1.617 million tons despatches in July 2022. South-based mills despatched 425,336 tons cement in local markets during July 2023 which was 57.84 percent more compared to the despatches of 269,477 during July 2022.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 73.41 percent as the quantities increased from 70,247 tons in July 2022 to 121,814 tons in July 2023. Exports from the South also increased by 277.13 percent to 314,040 tons in July 2023 from 83,270 tons during the same month last year.