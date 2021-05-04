Cement sales increase 40pc YoY in April: APCMA

The cement sector posted a robust growth of 40.41 percent in April 2021 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis with total cement despatches increasing from 3.52 million tonnes to 4.943 million tonnes.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement despatches during the month of April 2021 increased to 4.066 million tonnes from 3.271 million tons in April 2020, showing a healthy increase of 24.29 percent.

Exports also increased significantly by 252 percent, from 249,127 tonnes in April 2020 to 877,163 tonnes in April 2021.

In April 2021, the North-based cement mills despatched 3.377 million tonnes of cement in domestic markets showing an increase of 15.33 percent over 2.928 million tonnes despatches in April 2020.

South-based mills despatched 688,239 tonnes of cement in local markets during April 2020 registering a robust increase of 100% compared to the despatches of 342,594 tonnes in April 2020.—TLTP